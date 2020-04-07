USD/MXN corrects further to the downside, prints fresh low under 24.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso recovers for the second day in a row versus the US dollar. 
  • USD/MXN moves off all-time highs, corrects lower on dollar’s weakness. 

The USD/MXN dropped during the American session to 23.81, reaching the lowest level since last Thursday. On Monday it hit a record high at 25.71. Volatility remains at extreme levels. 

During the last hours, USD/MXN bounced to the 24.00 but with the bearish tone intact. The very short-term technical outlook favors the downside, as price remains under an uptrend line seen at 24.30. If it rises back above, the bearish pressure will likely ease. On the downside, the immediate support is located around 23.80/85, below the next one emerges at 23.45. 

The slide on Tuesday is being driven by a decline of the US dollar across the board. An improvement in market sentiment weakened the demand for the greenback that is having the worst performance in more than a week. Not even higher US yields are helping the greenback. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones gains 2.50% and the Nasdaq 1.50%. 

Among emerging market currencies, the biggest gainer is the South African rand (USD/ZAR down 2.30%) followed by the Czech corona (USD/CZK -2.25%) and then comes USD/MXN with a decline of 2.30%. 

Technical levels

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 24.0298
Today Daily Change -0.6038
Today Daily Change % -2.45
Today daily open 24.6336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.5098
Daily SMA50 20.8201
Daily SMA100 19.9384
Daily SMA200 19.6628
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.7809
Previous Daily Low 24.5848
Previous Weekly High 25.0559
Previous Weekly Low 23.3423
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.0417
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.324
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.2186
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.8037
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.0225
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.4147
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.1959
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.6108

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook

AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook

AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00

USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00

Despite staying under pressure around 108.75, following the first in four-day declines, USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction amid the early Asian morning on Wednesday. Japan Machinery Orders, Eco Watchers Survey may offer immediate direction.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. An upside break of resistance trend line could question March high beyond $1,700.

Gold News

WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24

WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24

WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the API.

Oil News

Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats

Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats

 Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures