USD/MXN appreciates toward 19.00 due to risk aversion, awaits ISM PMI

USD/MXN receives support due to increased risk-off sentiment ahead of the ISM PMI release on Thursday.

The US Dollar advances as Treasury yields rebound from multi-month lows.

The Mexican Peso may struggle as a slowing economy reinforces the dovish sentiment surrounding the Banxico.

USD/MXN retraces its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 18.70 during the early European hours on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) receives support from a correction in Treasury yields, underpinning the USD/MXN pair.

However, this upside of the USD/MXN pair could be limited due to the dovish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy trajectory. Fed decided to keep rates unchanged in the 5.25%-5.50% range at its July meeting on Wednesday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, trades around 104.10 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.28% and 4.05%, respectively, at the time of writing.

During a press conference post-interest rate decision, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that a rate cut in September is "on the table," while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) did not want to commit to anything in the statement. Powell added that the central bank will closely monitor the labor market and remain vigilant for signs of a potential sharp downturn, per Reuters.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) weakened as concerns over a slowing economy fueled speculation about a more dovish stance from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). Recent data showed that Mexico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by just 0.2% in the second quarter ending in June, down from the 0.3% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

Additionally, the Fiscal Balance showed a deficit of 166.74 billion Pesos in June, a decrease from the previous deficit of 174.89 billion Pesos.

Traders anticipate further direction from upcoming US economic data, including the ISM Manufacturing PMI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims, both set to be released later on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mexico's Jobless Rate data will be announced on Friday.