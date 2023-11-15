It seems Banxico’s confidence in the disinflation process may encourage it to ease before the Fed after all. The ultimate landing path for the 11.25% policy rate may be somewhere in the 7-8% area, though we doubt Banxico would want to see the policy spread to the US narrow from its current 575 bps to inside of 400/425 bps. This potentially opens up 150 bps of easing pre-Fed. That would still leave MXN implied yields above 10% and if we are right with our call for a weaker Dollar next year, 16.50 levels for USD/MXN should be in reach.

We still very much like the Peso and do not see a threat from elections next June. Indeed, the Mexican government does have the fiscal headroom to boost growth next year. We are starting to wonder, however, if Mexican authorities consider the MXN to be too strong.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.