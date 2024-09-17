While the Fed’s guidance and policy decision tomorrow will signal whether the selloff in the USD over the past few sessions is overdone, the US election will set the scene for the greenback into year-end and through the start of the new year, Rabobank’s Senior FX Strategist Jane Foley notes.

The 1.12 level to be tough resistance for EUR/USD

“The inflation impulse is expected to be greater under a Trump presidency given his preference for more tariffs and his desire to make permanent most of the tax cuts he enacted during his first term. Looser fiscal conditions suggests that the Fed easing cycle could come to an abrupt halt next year.”

“Rabobank expects that a Harris election victory would allow for a more extended series of Fed rate cuts which would imply a softer profile for the greenback then under a Trump presidency. That said, the outlook for the USD crosses also depends on the relative performance of other currencies. It is hoped that this week’s BoJ policy meeting will offer some sense of the timing of further BoJ rate hikes.”

“In view of the contrasting BoJ and Fed policy directions, we continue to favour selling USD/JPY on rallies. By contrast the direction of interest rate policy at the ECB is the same as the Fed. Since it could be argued that a sharp rise in the value of the EUR vs. the USD could allow the ECB to step up the pace of its easing, we expect EUR/USD 1.12 to be tough resistance.”