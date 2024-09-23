“In addition, we have lots of Fed speakers this week including some prepared remarks from Jay Powell on Thursday. Markets currently price in 35bp of cuts for the November Fed meeting and a further 30/32bp for the December meeting. We doubt this week's US data will shift that pricing dramatically but nonetheless, DXY should continue to trade not far from major support at 100.”

“None of these readings are expected to have fallen off a cliff. Friday then sees the August core PCE deflator reading, expected at an on target 0.2% month-on-month with a risk of 0.1% MoM. Interestingly our favorite Fed speaker, Christopher Waller, said he voted for a 50bp rate cut last week because inflation data was coming in too low. A 0.1% core PCE on Friday could potentially trigger another leg lower in US rates and the USD.”

“The US calendar sees a mix of activity and price data. So far investors have bought into the soft-landing narrative offered by Chair Jerome Powell last week. And instead of the 50bp rate cut spooking equity markets, key benchmarks have continued to push higher. When it comes to activity, investors will be looking at today's S&P US PMI readings, consumer confidence data (Tuesday and Friday) and housing data (Wednesday).”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.