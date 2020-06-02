USD/KRW: US-China tensions will delay the won rally – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out the South Korean won had weakened significantly. After more rate cut, the Bank of Korea seemed to signal a halt according to them. The see USD/KRW reaching 1250 during the second quarter and falling near year-end toward 1200.
Key Quotes:
“The won weakened toward our prior 2Q20 target but we raise further on back of expectations for more US actions to be directed against China on the Hong Kong national security law issue. Likely continuation of US-China tensions through the rest of the year leads us to raise the 3Q20 forecast, too. But despite having to re-shut schools on fears of a second COVID-19 wave, we think the preponderance of evidence in a country lauded for testing and contact tracing means subsequent outbreaks will probably be moderate and brought under control quickly. We have also raised the previous lower bound of our 2Q20 range (ie, less risk-on) because we haven’t seen enough impact from even encouraging medical news so will await further completion of human trials before assuming more price effects.”
“The general appreciating profile for the won, through 1Q21, is based on economic normalization, 5G kicking in during 1H21 (delayed a half-year) and lower risks of meaningful spikes in infections upon re-opening. Won weakening in May was, once again, coincident with net foreign equity selling, but this has been going on long enough we think it may be structural. The Korean recovery remains worse than Taiwan’s, judging by, eg, changes in official GDP forecasts and in semiconductors. Neither economy is doing great but this still remains an argument to be bullish TWD/KRW. Exports in May dropped -23.7%YoY but should now bottom as industrial economies reopen.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slowly approaching 0.6900 ahead of Q1 GDP
The Australian dollar remains among the best performers after a steady RBA. The next challenge comes in the form of growth data for the first quarter of the year.
USD/JPY bullish breakout amid moderate optimism
Following a two-week consolidative phase, the USD/JPY pair has broken higher on market’s hopes related to economic reopenings and in spite of the broad dollar’s weakness.
3 main reasons Bitcoin’s price plummeted 14% in 15 minutes to $8,600
Before the price correction occurred, the funding rate for Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) hovered at around 0.16% and 0.19%, respectively.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since May 21st at $1,745 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn during the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,732, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
WTI trades in session’s highs near $36.50 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s highs as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls remain in charge as the market broke above the 36.00 resistance.