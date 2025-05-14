USD/KRW gets knocked lower by US-Korea currency talks

USD/KRW briefly backslid below 1,400.00 on Wednesday as the Korean Won catches a bid.

Details remain thin, but US representatives were reported to have engaged directly in FX market discussions with Korea.

The Korean Won, which has fallen against the Greenback for decades, could be set for a recovery run.

USD/KRW snapped lower on Wednesday, declining 2.3% peak-to-trough on the day after rumors emerged that representatives from both the United States (US) and South Korea had directly spoken about FX markets on May 5. Details of the conversation remain light, but according to sources, South Korea’s Deputy Finance Minister Choi Ji-young and US Treasury Assistant Secretary for International Trade and Development Robert Kapoth directly discussed the Dollar-Won exchange rate while attending the Asian Development Bank’s Annual Meeting in Milan.

US Dollar on a structural path toward intentional weakness?

White House representatives have fiercely opposed the insinuation that the US is pursuing a Dollar-weakening strategy as part of its across-the-board “revamp” of US trade policies. However, US President Donald Trump has been quite open about his desire to weaken the US Dollar to shrink trade deficits and make US manufacturing more competitive, even if it comes at the cost of the US service sector. At the last tally, highly profitable services activity accounted for nearly 80% of the US economy.

The Korean Won has been on a steady decline against the Greenback for over a decade, but Dollar-weakening strategies from the US could put the Won, as well as other devalued currencies, on pace for a strong, long-term turnaround. As noted by Goldman Sachs analysts, headlines such as SK-US FX discussions “puts renewed focus on the scope for undervalued trade surplus currencies to appreciate in a weaker Dollar environment.”

USD/KRW price forecast

Despite a 2.3% top-to-bottom plunge on Wednesday, USD/KRW recovered some ground intraday, bringing the pair’s downside to a more reasonable one percent. The pair is still trading into near-term congestion just south of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1,415.00. However, sea change driven by fundamental shifts could see the pair enter a sustained drop below 1,360.00.

USD/KRW daily chart



