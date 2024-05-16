USD/JPY trims losses below 154.50 following Japan’s GDP data

The USD/JPY pair trims losses near 154.45 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The softer US CPI inflation data has exerted some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD). However, the major pair recovers modestly following the recent weaker-than-expected Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2024. Japan’s economy contracted in the first three months of 2024, according to the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday. The preliminary Japanese GDP shrank 0.5% QoQ in Q1 from 0.1 expansion in Q4 of 2023, weaker than the expectation of a 0.4% contraction. The Annualized GDP contracted 2.0% versus the estimation of 1.5% contraction and 0.4% expansion prior. The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some sellers following the weaker-than-expected Japan’s GDP growth number. On Thursday, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased to 3.4% YoY in April from an increase of 3.5% in March, in line with market expectations. The core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, retreated to 3.6% YoY in April from the previous reading of 3.8%, matching the consensus, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday. Additionally, US Retail Sales showed no change in April from a 3% increase in March, below the market consensus of 0.4%. The softer inflation data raised the odds for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in 2024. Financial markets expect the Fed to wait for more evidence of better inflation data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that inflation in the US might prove to be more persistent than expected, keeping the Fed holding rate higher for longer to achieve the central bank’s 2% target. Investors have priced in nearly a 72% chance of a rate cut by the Fed in September 2024, a rise from 65% before the release of US CPI data, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.