USD/JPY trims a part of early recovery gains, trades below mid-110.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY gains some traction on Wednesday and built on the overnight modest rebound.
  • A modest recovery in the risk sentiment, rebounding US bond yields remained supportive.
  • The upside remains capped amid concerns over the economic impact from the coronavirus.

The USD/JPY pair trimmed a part of its early gains and has now retreated around 20 pips from the Asian session swing highs – levels just above mid-110.00s.

The pair built on the previous session's late rebound from sub-110.00 levels and gained some positive traction on Wednesday amid signs of stability in the global financial markets, which tends to undermine the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand.

Bulls refrain from placing aggressive bets

A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment allowed the US Treasury bond yields to stage a goodish bounce from all-time lows. This eventually extended some support to the US dollar and remained supportive of the early uptick.

However, growing market over the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and its impact on the world economy held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets, which seemed to be one of the key factors capping the upside.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent sharp corrective slide from multi-month tops has already ended and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday. Hence, any fresh developments around the coronavirus saga will continue to play a key role in producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 111.59
Today Daily Change 1.47
Today Daily Change % 1.33
Today daily open 110.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.94
Daily SMA50 109.58
Daily SMA100 109.18
Daily SMA200 108.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 111.04
Previous Daily Low 109.89
Previous Weekly High 112.23
Previous Weekly Low 109.66
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 111.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD retreats from 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, off the highs. Markets are trying to recover from a massive sell-off triggered by the coronavirus scare which is spreading around Europe and the world. Record low US yields are weighing on the greenback.

GBP/USD clings to 1.30 amid Brexit and coronavirus fears

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, consolidating its gains triggered by coronavirus-related USD weakness. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.

Forex Today: Coronavirus clobbers markets, dollar on the defensive (for now), Bitcoin battered

Markets are trying to find their feet after the second consecutive day of 3%+ drops in US shares. US ten-year bond yields fell to record lows, weighing on the US dollar. Concerns are growing about the spread of the disease in the US after a warning from the CDC.

Gold: Trapped in a falling channel on 1H chart

Gold is flashing green in Asia, but the bias remains bearish with prices still trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. While the recovery from the overnight low of $1,625 is encouraging, the metal is yet to challenge the falling channel resistance at $1,647.

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

