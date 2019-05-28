USD/JPY treads water near 109.50 amid negative Treasury yields

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Weaker T-yields, uncertainty over US-Japan trade deal offset firmer DXY and US equity futures.
  • Range-play to extend ahead of the US macro releases amid trade-related headlines?

The USD/JPY pair continues to face some selling pressure at the higher levels near 109.60 region, keeping the bias leaning towards the downside amid uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal weighs on the investors’ sentiment.

The recent comments by the Japanese government officials, Motegi and Aso, on a potential US-Japan trade deal were contradictory that helped underpin the safe-haven appeal of the Japanese Yen. Japanese Economy Minister Motegi said that Japan is not in full agreement yet with the US on trade while the FinMin Aso noted Japan and the US have a deeper understanding on trade.

Moreover, the downside remains compelling amid the sell-off seen in the Treasury yields across the curve amid increased speculation of a Fed rate cut this year following the recent series of downbeat US fundamentals. However, the risk-on action seen in the US equity futures and a broadly stronger US dollar continue to keep a check on the move lower.

The focus now remains on the upcoming US macro news, including the key CB consumer confidence release at 1400 GMT, for fresh dollar trades and the next direction on the USD/JPY pair. Meanwhile, the spot will remain at the mercy of the broader market sentiment amid Brexit woes and trade concerns.

USD/JPY Technical Levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.52
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 109.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.2
Daily SMA50 110.9
Daily SMA100 110.56
Daily SMA200 111.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.59
Previous Daily Low 109.28
Previous Weekly High 110.68
Previous Weekly Low 109.27
Previous Monthly High 112.4
Previous Monthly Low 110.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

