Japan released the March preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI while Markit will release the US March preliminary Manufacturing PMI, and the Services PMI at 13:45 GMT, Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet briefs.

Key quotes

“The market is in a better mood this Tuesday, with equities up and the dollar down against most major rivals as the US Federal Reserve announced another round of massive QE and fresh loan facilities.”

“Japan released the March preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 44.8, worse than the previous 47.8 and the expected 47.6.”

“The January Leading Economic Index was upwardly revised to 90.5, while the Coincident Index for the same month was revised to 95.2, also above the previous estimate.”

“Markit will release the US March preliminary Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 42.8, and the Services PMI for the same month, expected at 42.”