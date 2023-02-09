USD/JPY trades with modest losses below 131.00, positive risk tone could help limit losses

- USD/JPY edges lower on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh selling around the USD.
- The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path weighs on the US bond yields and the buck.
- Expectations for a hawkish shift by the BoJ underpin the JPY and exert some pressure.
- A positive risk tone might cap gains for the safe-haven JPY and limit losses for the major.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers following an early uptick to the 131.80-131.85 region and slide to the lower end of its daily range during the first half of the European session. The pair currently trades just below the 131.00 mark and remains well within the striking distance of the weekly low set on Wednesday.
The US Dollar retreats from a one-month top amid the uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path and is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a balanced tone on inflation and reiterated on Tuesday that the process of disinflation was underway. This, in turn, fuels speculations that interest rates may not rise much further, which drags the US Treasury bond yields lower and weighs on the greenback.
Powell, however, acknowledged that rates might need to move higher than expected if the economy remains strong. A slew of FOMC members echoed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish view that additional rate hikes were likely warranted to control inflation. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing bearish bets around the greenback. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity futures - could undermine the safe-haven JPY and lend support to the USD/JPY pair.
That said, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive amid speculations that high inflation may invite a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) later this year. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 130.50-130.40 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support, before positioning for deeper losses.
Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities ahead of the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) from Japan on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|131.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.79
|Daily SMA50
|132.4
|Daily SMA100
|138.43
|Daily SMA200
|136.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.54
|Previous Daily Low
|130.6
|Previous Weekly High
|131.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.08
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
