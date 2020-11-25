USD/JPY trades with modest gains around mid-104.00s, lacks follow-through

- USD/JPY gain some traction on Wednesday amid reduced demand for the safe-haven JPY.
- A softer tone surrounding the USD failed to impress bulls and kept a lid on any further gains.
- Investors now look forward to US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The pair was last seen trading around mid-104.00s, up around 0.11% for the day.
Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and was being supported by the prevalent upbeat market mood. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential early rollout of vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease.
Adding to this, the smooth beginning of President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and reports that the former Fed Chair Janet Yellen could become the next US Treasury Secretary further boosted investor's confidence. That said, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair.
The market focus now shifts to a flurry of top-tier US macro data for some short-term trading opportunities. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the releases of the preliminary (second estimate) GDP report, Durable Goods Orders, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and final Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November.
Later during the US session, the latest FOMC meeting minutes will be scrutinized for the possibility of any further policy easing by the Fed in December. The Fed's policy outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|104.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.47
|Daily SMA50
|104.95
|Daily SMA100
|105.58
|Daily SMA200
|106.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.76
|Previous Daily Low
|104.15
|Previous Weekly High
|105.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.65
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.37
