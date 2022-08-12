- USD/JPY gains traction on Friday and moves away from over a one-week low set the previous day.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence and a positive risk tone undermine the JPY and act as a tailwind.
- The recent hawkish remarks by Fed officials help revive the USD demand and remain supportive.
The USD/JPY pair builds on the previous day's goodish recovery move from the 131.75-131.70 area, or a one-and-half-week low and gains some positive traction on Friday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session and is currently placed just below mid-133.00s.
A combination of factors undermine the Japanese yen and act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. The overnight sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields widens the US-Japan rate differential, which, along with a positive risk tone, weighs on the safe-haven JPY. Apart from this, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve offers additional support to the major.
In fact, the BoJ has repeatedly said that it will stick to its ultra-easy policy settings. In contrast, the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials indicated that the US central bank remains on track to tighten its monetary policy further. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari this week backed the case for additional interest rate hikes.
That said, signs of easing inflationary pressures in the US might have forced investors to trim bets for a 75 Fed rate hike at the September policy meeting. The US CPI report on Wednesday revealed that consumer prices were unchanged in July. Furthermore, the US Producer Price Index unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in two years, suggesting that inflation may have peaked. This, in turn, raises uncertainty over the size of the next rate hike by the Fed.
Nevertheless, the US central bank is still expected to raise its benchmark interest rates by at least 50 bps in September. Adding to this, the emergence of fresh buying on Thuesday supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. Market participants now look forward to the Preliminary Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment might provide some impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|133.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.35
|Daily SMA50
|135.27
|Daily SMA100
|131.24
|Daily SMA200
|123.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.31
|Previous Daily Low
|131.73
|Previous Weekly High
|135.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.4
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.23
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|133.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.35
|Daily SMA50
|135.27
|Daily SMA100
|131.24
|Daily SMA200
|123.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.31
|Previous Daily Low
|131.73
|Previous Weekly High
|135.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.4
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 despite upbeat UK data
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2200 in the early European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter (QoQ) and Industrial Production declined by 0.9% in June. Meanwhile, the DXY holds steady above 105.00.
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0300 as dollar recovers ahead of US data
EUR/USD is back in the red as the US dollar extends the overnight recovery. US Treasury yields hold near multi-week top amid hawkish Fed commentary. US Preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment data eyed for fresh Fed rate hike pricing.
Gold stays defensive above $1,780 support, US Michigan CSI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined at around $1,790 heading into Friday’s European session as traders seek fresh clues to overcome the dilemma surrounding US inflation and the Fed’s next moves.
Another rally for AVAX price is unlikely but it could happen if…
AVAX price has been on an uptrend since the bottoming formation in mid-June. The rally has been convincing so far and produced massive gains for directionally-positioned traders.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!