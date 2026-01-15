USD/JPY trades flat around 158.50 while focus shifts to Japan’s election

The USD/JPY pair trades in a tight range around 158.50 during the European trading session on Thursday, but is close to its yearly high of 159.45 posted on Wednesday. The pair corrects slightly as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains ground amid hopes of Japan’s intervention to counter one-sided excessive moves against the currency.

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Wednesday that the government “will take appropriate action against excessive moves as it is important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals”.

However, the outlook of the Japanese Yen remains uncertain amid hopes of looser fiscal policy this year. Investors expect the budget announcement by Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi for next year will have big spending plans, for which she is considering an early snap election to gain more seats in parliament’s lower house.

Currently, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) doesn’t have a majority in parliament’s lower house, which is limiting its ability pass legislation. According to a Reuters report, the odds of PM Takaichi getting more seats in the lower house are high.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades marginally higher amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not cut interest rates in the policy meeting later this month. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% higher to near the monthly high at 99.26.

