USD/JPY trades at fresh multi-week highs, closes in on 109.50

  • US economy is seen growing more than expected in Q3.
  • Broad USD strength lifts USD/JPY higher on Wednesday.
  • Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite trade at fresh record highs.

After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 109 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to its highest level in 19 days at 109.40. As of writing, the pair was trading at 109.38, adding 0.32% on a daily basis.

USD outperforms its rivals supported by upbeat data

According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter expanded by 2.1% in the US to beat the previous estimate and analysts' forecast of 1.9%. Additionally, following a sharp 1.4% decline in September, Durable Goods Orders rebounded in October and increase 0.6% to provide an additional boost to the greenback.

Although the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, ticked down to 1.6% on a yearly basis in October, the US Dollar Index preserved its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and advanced to its highest level in two weeks at 98.44. At the moment, the index is up 0.15% on the day at 98.40.

Meanwhile, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite renewed their all-time highs on Wednesday to reflect a risk-on atmosphere, which makes it difficult for safe-haven assets such as JPY find demand.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.38
Today Daily Change 0.34
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 109.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.77
Daily SMA50 108.33
Daily SMA100 107.73
Daily SMA200 108.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.21
Previous Daily Low 108.87
Previous Weekly High 109.08
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

