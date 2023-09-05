USD/JPY trades above 146.50 as bulls gear up for another upward move

  • USD/JPY trades higher around 146.60 despite the market caution.
  • US Dollar (USD) experiences support as investors are still pricing in the odds of a rate hike.
  • Japan's Household Spending data showed the worst drop since February, 2021.

USD/JPY continues the winning streak that started on Friday, trading around 146.60 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair is experiencing upward support despite the market caution after the modest employment data from the United States (US) as the likelihood of no interest rate adjustment by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September meeting.

Furthermore, the upward trajectory of the USD/JPY pair could experience support as investors are still factoring in the odds of a quarter basis points (bps) rate hike by the Fed.

However, Japan's disappointing year-on-year Household spending data for July, which was unveiled on Monday, could be contributing to the downward pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY). The statistics revealed the worst decline since February 2021, with the actual figure registering at -5.0%, notably worse than the anticipated -2.5%. June's figure was -4.2%. This outcome implies that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may refrain from making any immediate adjustments to its accommodative monetary policy.

US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the Greenback against six other major currencies, hovers around 104.10 at the time of writing. The US Dollar (USD) was underpinned by both the steady employment growth in August and the recovery in US Treasury yields. Market participants await the ISM Services PMI for August, scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

USD/JPY: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 146.52
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 146.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 145.58
Daily SMA50 143.29
Daily SMA100 140.64
Daily SMA200 136.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 146.5
Previous Daily Low 146.02
Previous Weekly High 147.38
Previous Weekly Low 144.44
Previous Monthly High 147.38
Previous Monthly Low 141.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 146.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 146.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 146.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 145.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 145.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 146.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 146.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 147.12

 

 

