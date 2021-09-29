USD/JPY touches multi-year high near 112.00 ahead of US GDP, stronger USD

- USD/JPY continues to grind higher on Thursday.
- The US Dollar Index remains strong above 94.00 despite lower US T-bond yields.
- Fed tapering expectations amid hawkish Fed members led to the gains in USD/JPY.
USD/JPY edges higher on Thursday extending the overnight gains. The pair composed of nearly 80-pips movement in the previous session fueled by the upside in the greenback. At the time of writing USD/JPY, is trading at 111.97, up 0.01% for the day.
The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields for the first time in the past five sessions fell slightly on Wednesday as the recent selling pressure for bonds cooled. The US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a European Central Bank event that supply-side disruption could end up in long-lasting inflation than earlier estimated.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against six major currencies, peaked above 94.00, its highest since September 2020 fueled by the growing expectations that the Fed will soon begin tapering and investors becoming concerned about the pace of global economic growth and rising energy costs.
Meanwhile, the disagreement between Democrats jeopardized US President Joe Biden’s agenda at the idea of delaying a $1 trillion infrastructure bill ahead of a critical vote to avert a government shutdown.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen lost its grounds as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda cited weak consumption and lower inflation putting Japan’s economic growth on the backburner. Furthermore, the ruling government anointed former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new party leader, ensuring he will become prime minister during upcoming elections.
As for now, traders are waiting for the slew of data: Japan’s Retail Sales, Industrial Production Data, US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and Initial Jobless Claims to gauge market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional gains
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|111.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.02
|Daily SMA50
|109.94
|Daily SMA100
|109.94
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.64
|Previous Daily Low
|110.94
|Previous Weekly High
|110.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
GBP/USD bulls flushed out as US dollar soars
GBP/USD was sent packing all the way to the lowest levels since the end of 2020 with two-fold risk sentiment. These included soaring natural gas prices and petrol shortages in Britain due to Brexit Supply chain constraints as well as a global equity selloff on Tuesday.
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?