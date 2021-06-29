USD/JPY to grind higher and berak resistance at 111.93, then 112.18/40 – Credit Suisse

“Support moves to the aforementioned 13-day exponential average at 110.45/43, which we look to hold. Below can see a move back to the uptrend at 110.03, but only below 109.72 would warn of a top for a fall back to 109.31/19.”

“Whilst we would expect a cap in the 111.93/112.40 zone at first, we are biased to a break higher in due course, which would then see a much more significant base established to mark a more important turn higher and a move to 114.00 next.”

“USD/JPY remains well supported above key support from the 13-day exponential average and uptrend from January at 110.45/03 and we continue to look for a sustained break higher. This should then expose long-term and more important resistance, starting at 111.93 and stretching up to the 112.40 high of 2019.”

USD/JPY edged lower on Monday, but economists at Credit Suisse look for a closing break above key resistance at 110.97, which would increase the risk of a major base. First support is seen at 110.43, then 110.03.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.