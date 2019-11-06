USD/JPY technical analysis: The Greenback might be heading towards the 110.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is challenging the 109.00 handle and the 200 DMA. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 109.29 resistance.
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is challenging the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart. In both September and October, the market has been consistently gaining strength.  
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls want to overcome the 109.29 resistance to extend the bullish leg towards the 109.85 and 110.20 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above the upward sloping 100 and 200 SMA, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 109.00 figure followed by the 108.55 and 108.27 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.02
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 109.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.53
Daily SMA50 107.81
Daily SMA100 107.59
Daily SMA200 109.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.26
Previous Daily Low 108.5
Previous Weekly High 109.29
Previous Weekly Low 107.89
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

