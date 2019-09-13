USD/JPY technical analysis: The Greenback can rise to the 109.00 handle against Yen

- USD/JPY holds onto weekly gains despite little progress this Friday.
- The levels to beat for bulls is the 108.24 resistance level.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|108.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.58
|Daily SMA50
|107.16
|Daily SMA100
|108.15
|Daily SMA200
|109.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.19
|Previous Daily Low
|107.52
|Previous Weekly High
|107.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.74
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its decline amid upbeat US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is extending its falls toward 1.1050 after US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 92 points. Earlier, retail sales met expectations.
GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails
GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.
USD/JPY: holding in higher ground ahead of US Retail Sales
Risk appetite dominates the financial world, weighing on safe-haven assets. US Retail Sales and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index up next. USD/JPY bullish case prevails, 107.45 critical Fibonacci support.
Gold eases from tops, holds above $1500 mark
Gold struggled to capitalize on the intraday uptick and momentarily slipped below the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour, albeit quickly bounced back to the neutral territory.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.