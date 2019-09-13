USD/JPY technical analysis: The Greenback can rise to the 109.00 handle against Yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY holds onto weekly gains despite little progress this Friday.
  • The levels to beat for bulls is the 108.24 resistance level.
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). However, in August and September the currency pair has been rebounding up sharply now challenging the 100 SMA.
 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The bull trend is intact and bulls are looking to trade beyond the 108.24 resistance level in order to set their eyes on the 109.00 resistance level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  
 
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
Dollar/Yen is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at 107.79 level followed by the 107.50 and 107.23 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.12
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 108.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.58
Daily SMA50 107.16
Daily SMA100 108.15
Daily SMA200 109.45
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.19
Previous Daily Low 107.52
Previous Weekly High 107.23
Previous Weekly Low 105.74
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.03

 

 

