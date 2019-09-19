USD/JPY technical analysis: Subsequent dip towards mid-107.00s might still seen as a buying opportunity

- BoJ’s decision to maintain status-quo prompted some long-unwinding trade.
- The near-term technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed some intraday pullback from seven-week tops in reaction to the BoJ's decision to maintain status-quo and retreated farther below the 108.00 round-figure mark, albeit showed some resilience at lower levels. The mentioned handle marks 100-day SMA resistance breakpoint, which is followed by the weekly bearish gap opening swing lows support near the 107.50-45 region.
The latter coincides with 23.6% Fibo. level of the recent strong recovery from a multi-year low level of 104.45 to the post-FOMC swing high near mid-108.00s set in the previous session, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for the resumption of the pair's prior/well-established bearish trend back towards testing sub-107.00 levels in the near-term.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been losing positive traction but maintained their bullish bias, supporting prospects for the emergence of dip-buying interest. Hence, any subsequent slide back towards the mentioned support, near mid-107.00s, might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish positions for an eventual move towards testing the very important 200-day SMA.
The overnight swing high - around the 108.50 region - might act as an intermediate resistance ahead of the 109.00 handle, above which the pair is likely to accelerate the positive momentum further towards its next major hurdle near the 109.40 region.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|108.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.93
|Daily SMA50
|107.12
|Daily SMA100
|108.02
|Daily SMA200
|109.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.48
|Previous Daily Low
|108.06
|Previous Weekly High
|108.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.76
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery amid hopes for fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD has risen above the 1.1050 area as both ECB officials and the French finance minister talk about introducing fiscal stimulus. The US dollar its Fed-related gains.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2450 after the BOE left rates unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, down from the highs amid the Brexit impasse. The BOE left its interest rates unchanged in a unanimous vote. The bank stated that it assumes a smooth Brexit.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold recovers farther from post-FOMC swing lows, inches back closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at session tops, back closer to the key $1500 psychological mark.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.