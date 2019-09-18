USD/JPY technical analysis: Set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls, FOMC awaited for fresh impetus

- The pair consolidates in a range ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision.
- Weekly bearish gap opening lows marks key pivotal support on the downside.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session on Wednesday, awaiting the outcome of the highly anticipated FOMC meeting.
The fact that the pair has managed to hold its neck above the 108.00 round-figure mark and also found acceptance above 100-day SMA for the first time since early-May, the set-up might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
Adding to this, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been holding in the bullish territory and add credence to the constructive outlook, supporting prospects for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-month lows.
However, traders are likely to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move, possibly beyond the 109.00 handle towards testing the very important 200-day SMA, around the 109.40 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 108.00 handle might continue to attract some dip-buying near the weekly bearish gap swing lows, around mid-107.00s, which if broken might negate the near-term bullish outlook.
Failure to defend the mentioned support might now turn the pair vulnerable to slide back below the 107.00 handle and head towards testing a previous strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 106.75-70 region.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|108.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.83
|Daily SMA50
|107.12
|Daily SMA100
|108.05
|Daily SMA200
|109.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.37
|Previous Daily Low
|108.02
|Previous Weekly High
|108.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.76
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.67
