USD/JPY technical analysis: Retakes 106.00 mark and beyond, back closer to weekly tops

- After consolidating near 100-hour SMA, the USD/JPY pair picked up the pace during the early European session and jumped back above the 106.00 round figure mark.
- Positive trade-related comments from China boosted the global risk sentiment, which weighed on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and helped the pair to gain traction.
The intraday positive move - marking the third day of an uptick in the previous four - lifted the pair further beyond 200-hour SMA, which has been acting as a key barrier since the beginning of this week, and closer to a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibo. level of the 109.32-104.46 recent slump.
With technical indicators on hourly charts gaining positive traction and holding in the neutral territory on the daily chart, a follow-through buying now seems to set the stage for a move beyond the 106.70-80 region - nearing 50% Fibo. level - towards reclaiming the 107.00 handle en-route the 107.30-35 supply zone.
On the flip side, 100-hour SMA - around the 105.85 region - now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by support near the 105.60 region (23.6% Fibo. level), below which the pair might turn vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key 105.00 psychological mark.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|106.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.21
|Daily SMA50
|107.33
|Daily SMA100
|108.71
|Daily SMA200
|109.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.23
|Previous Daily Low
|105.65
|Previous Weekly High
|106.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.93
