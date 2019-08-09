USD/JPY technical analysis: Rebounds from daily lows, lots of resistance ahead

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is under bearish pressure at multi-month lows. 
  • Bulls are attempting a rebound, but there is a lot of resistance to be overcome. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is off multi-month lows while trading well below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Trade war news and US yields mainly influence USD/JPY price action. 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is rebounding from a critical support at the 105.30 level. A break below this level would likely open the doors to a significant move down towards 104.65, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
Bulls are attempting to create some traction but they have a lot of resistance to overcome if they want to get out of the woods. The 105.69 resistance followed by 105.91 and 106.13 need to be taken out. After which 106.30 and 106.57 resistances can come into play, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.64
Today Daily Change -0.43
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 106.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.67
Daily SMA50 107.96
Daily SMA100 109.39
Daily SMA200 110.31
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.3
Previous Daily Low 105.89
Previous Weekly High 109.32
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.7

 

 

