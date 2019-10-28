USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback trading at three-month highs against Yen, more upside likely

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is clinging to multi-month highs near the 109.00 handle
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 109.15 resistance.
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is challenging the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) at the 109.06 level. Since August, the market has been rebounding sharply. As discussed last Friday, USD/JPY is gaining further steam this week. 
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. Bulls need to overcome the 109.15 resistance to continue the bull leg towards the 109.45 and 110.17 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 108.92 and 108.70 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.97
Today Daily Change 0.31
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 108.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.05
Daily SMA50 107.46
Daily SMA100 107.58
Daily SMA200 109.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.78
Previous Daily Low 108.51
Previous Weekly High 108.78
Previous Weekly Low 108.25
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

