USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback stable against the Yen, enters the Asian session near the 106.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The demand for Yen as a safe-haven currency has been weak in the last two days. 
  • The levels to beat for bulls are at the 106.12 and 106.30 resistances.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading near multi-month lows while below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading just above the 106.00 handle. Trade war news is the primary driver of the USD/JPY currency pair.
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
USD/JPY made no significant progress this Thursday as it sits just above its 50 SMA. The bears would need to break below 105.92 to reach 105.68 and 105.30, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
Dollar/Yen is trading above the 200 SMA as the market is consolidating the Tuesday bullish move. There could be upside momentum on Friday or next week. However, bulls have several layers of resistances to break at 106.12, 106.30, 106.55 and 106.77 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 105.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.26
Daily SMA50 107.78
Daily SMA100 109.21
Daily SMA200 110.16
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.77
Previous Daily Low 105.65
Previous Weekly High 107.09
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines

The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.

GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region

The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum. 

USD/JPY: no room for gains

Sentiment tempered but is far from a significant improvement. Government debt yields and equities extended their declines, although at a moderate pace. USD/JPY posted modest intraday advance, the risk remains skewed to the downside.

Gold bulls testing the commitments of the bears at key resistance

Gold prices have been grinding to the upside and has exceeded yesterday's sessions highs, breaking through $1,524 and scoring a high of $1,527 in recent trade. Gold prices are up 0.39% on the day having travelled up from a low of $1,508. 

China kicks investors while they're down

Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.

