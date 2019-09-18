USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback sidelined ahead of the FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is trading in a 20-pip range ahead of the FOMC at 18:00 GMT.
  • The market is directionless ahead of the event, which should unlock the situation. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). However, in the last two months, USD/JPY had a substantial advance which is now challenging the 100 SMA and the 108.00 handle. 
 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The bull trend remains intact as bulls will try to push the spot beyond the 108.24 resistance level in order to potentially target the 109.00 resistance level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, the market is relatively balanced and the FOMC at 18:00 GMT will likely unlock the status quo.
 
  
 
 

 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
Dollar/Yen is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. If the FOMC is perceived as dovish, USD/JPY will likely trade south towards 108.05, 107.80 and 107.50 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.17
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 108.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.83
Daily SMA50 107.12
Daily SMA100 108.05
Daily SMA200 109.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.37
Previous Daily Low 108.02
Previous Weekly High 108.26
Previous Weekly Low 106.76
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

