USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback rebounds and hits 3-day high near 107.75

  • USD/JPY is having a bonce above the 107.00 handle.
  • The level to beat for bulls is at 107.45.

 

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 DSMA crossed below the 100 DSMA which is seen as a bearish clue. 


USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Support is at 107.50, 107.10 and 106.70 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is trading above the 107.50 mark and its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. A break above 107.75 could open the gates to 108.10 resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.62
Today Daily Change 0.44
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 107.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.27
Daily SMA50 109.71
Daily SMA100 110.38
Daily SMA200 111.1
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.41
Previous Daily Low 106.78
Previous Weekly High 108.73
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.11

 

 

