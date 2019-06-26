USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback rebounds and hits 3-day high near 107.75

- USD/JPY is having a bonce above the 107.00 handle.
- The level to beat for bulls is at 107.45.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 DSMA crossed below the 100 DSMA which is seen as a bearish clue.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Support is at 107.50, 107.10 and 106.70 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
USD/JPY is trading above the 107.50 mark and its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. A break above 107.75 could open the gates to 108.10 resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|107.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.27
|Daily SMA50
|109.71
|Daily SMA100
|110.38
|Daily SMA200
|111.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.41
|Previous Daily Low
|106.78
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.11
