USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback is under pressure below the 107.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI in September disappointed the market dropping to 52.6 in vs. 55 forecast.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 106.50 support level.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The Greenback is on the back foot after worse-than-expected ISM PMI data from the United States this week. 
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is under pressure below the 107.00 figure and the 200 SMA. A break below the 106.50 support can expose the 106.00 handle to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
The USD/JPY currency pair is under pressure below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 107.00 and 107.40 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.81
Today Daily Change -0.36
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 107.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.7
Daily SMA50 107.06
Daily SMA100 107.77
Daily SMA200 109.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.9
Previous Daily Low 107.04
Previous Weekly High 108.18
Previous Weekly Low 106.96
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 106
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.55

 

 

