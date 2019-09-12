USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback holds onto weekly gains against Yen near 108.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY holds onto weekly gains despite broad-based USD weakness.
  • The levels to beat for buyers is the 108.24 resistance level.
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, since August the market has been rebounding sharply now challenging the 108.00 figure. 
 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls will be looking for a break beyond the 108.24 resistance in order to set their eyes on the 108.91 resistance level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  
 
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
Dollar/Yen is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at 107.79 level followed by the 107.50 and 107.23 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.06
Today Daily Change 0.24
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 107.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.48
Daily SMA50 107.15
Daily SMA100 108.19
Daily SMA200 109.47
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.86
Previous Daily Low 107.5
Previous Weekly High 107.23
Previous Weekly Low 105.74
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

