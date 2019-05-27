USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback holding on tight against the Yen above 109.30 support

USD/JPY is starting the week quietly and trading within last week range above the 109.30 support and the 50 SMA. USD bulls want to bring back the market above 109.60 and 109.75 swing highs. If they succeed then 110.00 can be back on the radar. On the flip side, if the sellers have a daily close below 109.30 and 109.00 the figure then investors might brace themselves for further weakness.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.