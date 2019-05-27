USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback holding on tight against the Yen above 109.30 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Memorial Day in the US can provide little voloatility this Monday.
  • USD/JPY bulls are attempting to gain some ground but there is more work to be done.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading at multi-month lows below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).  

USD/JPY 4-hour chart


USD/JPY is trading under bearish pressure below its main SMAs.


USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is starting the week quietly and trading within last week range above the 109.30 support and the 50 SMA. USD bulls want to bring back the market above 109.60 and 109.75 swing highs. If they succeed then 110.00 can be back on the radar. On the flip side, if the sellers have a daily close below 109.30 and 109.00 the figure then investors might brace themselves for further weakness. 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.5
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 109.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.31
Daily SMA50 110.94
Daily SMA100 110.55
Daily SMA200 111.42
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.75
Previous Daily Low 109.27
Previous Weekly High 110.68
Previous Weekly Low 109.27
Previous Monthly High 112.4
Previous Monthly Low 110.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.08

 

 

