USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range

- The recent range-bound price action seems to have formed a bullish rectangle.
- It will be prudent to wait for a move beyond 200-DMA before placing bullish bets.
The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so. The recent range-bound price action constituted towards the formation of a rectangle, suggesting indecision over the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Given the recent rebound from multi-year lows and a subsequent breakthrough over five-month-old descending trend-line, the rectangle might still be categorized as a bullish continuation pattern. Bullish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts further add credence to the near-term positive outlook.
While a rectangle is usually a continuation pattern, it can also mark a significant trend reversal, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakout and some strong follow-through buying in order to complete the bullish pattern.
Meanwhile, the positive momentum is likely to confront some resistance near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 109.00-109.05 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a move towards the key 110.00 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 109.30 region – early August swing highs.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 108.40-35 region – marking 50% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall – might continue to attract some dip-buying interest and help limit the downside near the trend-line resistance break-point, now turned support around the 108.00 round-figure mark.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|108.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.02
|Daily SMA50
|107.41
|Daily SMA100
|107.57
|Daily SMA200
|109.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.76
|Previous Daily Low
|108.49
|Previous Weekly High
|108.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.03
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.6 in October, same as recorded in the previous month but was slightly better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 94.5.
GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen struggling near daily lows, around the 1.2825-35 region amid risk of a snap election in the UK.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range
The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so.
Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour. The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session...
German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession
The Business Climate Index is predicted to decrease to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September. The Current Assessment Index will drop to 98.0 from 98.5. The Expectations Index will rise to 91.0 from 90.8.