USD/JPY technical analysis: Brexit chaos hurting market mood, Greenback trading sub-108.60 level against Yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is consolidating the October bull run. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 108.16 support. 
  • Brexit uncertainties is hurting the market sentiment and attracting investors to buy the Yen. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The market is pulling back down following the October bull run. Brexit uncertainties is eroding the market mood and attracting traders to buy the Japanese Yen. 
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading below the 108.56 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart, suggesting a pullback down in the medium term. As the market is losing steam, its seems likely that the spot has room to weaken towards the 108.16 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading below its major SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 108.56 and 108.90 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.48
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 108.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.86
Daily SMA50 107.27
Daily SMA100 107.56
Daily SMA200 109.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.66
Previous Daily Low 108.29
Previous Weekly High 108.94
Previous Weekly Low 108.03
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

