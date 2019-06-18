USD/JPY technical analysis: Back into the middle of the range near 108.45

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY remains trapped in its range between 108.16 support and 108.61 resistance 
  • The level to beat for bulls is 108.70 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/JPY daily chart 

USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 DSMA crossed below the 100 DSMA which is seen as bearish. USD/JPY is entering its eleventh day of consolidation above 108.00.


USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY is consolidating in the 108.16-108.61 range capped by the 100 SMA. 


USD/JPY 30-minute chart

The market is trying to find some support near 108.45, which is a key level according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, as it stands, USD/JPY remains constrained in its tight range. If bulls overcome 108.70 resistance (Fibonacci cluster) they could reach 108.84 (near the previous week high and the weekly pivot point resistance 1). The next resistance lies near 109.05 (Monthly Fibonacci of 23.6%).


Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.48
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 108.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.92
Daily SMA50 110.19
Daily SMA100 110.49
Daily SMA200 111.23
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.73
Previous Daily Low 108.46
Previous Weekly High 108.8
Previous Weekly Low 108.16
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD below 1.1200 on Draghi's dovishness, amid Trump-Xi meeting announcement

EUR/USD below 1.1200 on Draghi's dovishness, amid Trump-Xi meeting announcement

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 after ECB President Draghi opened the door to rate cuts. Presidents Trump and Xi will hold an extended meeting at the G-20 Summit. The news cheered markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2550 after Boris wins again

GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2550 after Boris wins again

The second ballot for Tories' leadership has been complete. Boris Johnson ended first with 126 votes, followed by Jeremy Hunt, who got 46. Dominic Raab eliminated. Pound showed no reaction to the news.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY rallies beyond mid-108.00s on Trump's positive comments

USD/JPY rallies beyond mid-108.00s on Trump's positive comments

Trump said he will have an extended meeting with the Chinese President next week. This comes on the back of Draghi's dovish comments and triggers risk-on trade. Fading safe-haven demand weighs heavily on the JPY and remained supportive.

USD/JPY News

Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops

Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops

Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.

Gold News

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location