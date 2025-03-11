USD/JPY surges to near 148.00 as Trump tariffs weigh on Japan’s economic outlook

USD/JPY rises sharply to near 148.00 as Japan is unlikely to avoid tariffs by the US.

An expected increase in the US JOLTS Job Openings data for January has offered temporary support to the US Dollar.

Both the US headline and core CPI are estimated to have decelerated in February.

The USD/JPY pair recovers strongly to near 148.00 in North American trading hours on Tuesday after posting a fresh five-month low of 146.50 earlier in the day. The pair bounces back as the Japanese Yen (JPY) slumps after comments from Japan’s trade minister Yoji Muto indicated that Japan would not be able to escape tariffs from the United States (US).

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.74% -0.40% 0.21% 0.31% -0.08% -0.11% -0.19% EUR 0.74% 0.35% 0.93% 1.05% 0.67% 0.64% 0.56% GBP 0.40% -0.35% 0.61% 0.70% 0.32% 0.28% 0.22% JPY -0.21% -0.93% -0.61% 0.08% -0.31% -0.34% -0.40% CAD -0.31% -1.05% -0.70% -0.08% -0.38% -0.41% -0.48% AUD 0.08% -0.67% -0.32% 0.31% 0.38% -0.02% -0.02% NZD 0.11% -0.64% -0.28% 0.34% 0.41% 0.02% -0.07% CHF 0.19% -0.56% -0.22% 0.40% 0.48% 0.02% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

"We did not receive a response that Japan would be exempt," Muto said after meetings with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Reuters report. Muto added that the US acknowledged contribution from Japanese companies to its economy, but declined to elaborate on his counterparts’ stance otherwise. Japan is the fourth largest trading partner of the US and tariffs on Japan would diminish competitiveness of Japanese products across the globe.

Trump’s tariff fears are expected to force traders to reassess expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again this year.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) has discovered a temporary cushion after posting a fresh four-month low after the release of the US JOLTS Job Openings data for January. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that business owners posted 7.74 million jobs, almost in line with estimates, higher than 7.51 million seen in December. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is still down almost 0.35% near 103.50.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February, which will be released on Wednesday. Year-on-year headline inflation data is estimated to have grown by 2.9%, slower than 3% in January. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – is expected to have decelerated to 3.2% from the prior release of 3.3%.