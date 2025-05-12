USD/JPY surges as Risk-On Sentiment Weighs on Safe-Haven Yen

- USD/JPY trades around 148.00, up nearly 2%, as the US-China tariff truce boosts risk appetite.
- The US and China agreed to a 90-day tariff reduction, with the US cutting duties to 30% and China to 10%, supporting the US Dollar.
- Key support levels are 146.45, 146.29, and 145.69, while resistance sits at 149.56, 149.62, and 150.37.
The USD/JPY pair is trading near 148.00, up approximately 2% on the day, as risk-on sentiment dominates global markets following a significant breakthrough in US-China trade relations. Over the weekend, the two economic giants agreed to a 90-day tariff reduction, with the US cutting its tariffs on Chinese imports to 30% (from 145%) and China reducing its duties to 10% (from 125%). This temporary de-escalation has sparked a rally in risky assets, weighing on traditional safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen.
The US Dollar has surged in response to the trade truce, supported by a sharp rise in US bond yields. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield has climbed to 4.45%, reflecting reduced expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has gained over 1.25% to 101.74, its highest level in a month, further pressuring the yen. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler noted that while the tariff reduction is a positive development, the long-term impact on global supply chains remains uncertain, complicating the Fed's assessment of the US economy's underlying strength.
On the Japanese side, recent data shows that Japan's March current account surplus came in at JPY 2.723 trillion, beating the expected JPY 2.465 trillion. However, Japanese investors were net sellers of foreign bonds in March, reducing exposure to overseas assets amid volatile global markets. This trend highlights the cautious sentiment among Japanese institutional investors despite the positive trade developments.
Technical Analysis
The USD/JPY is flashing a bullish signal, trading around 148.00 with roughly 2% gains today, near the top of its daily range (145.69 – 148.65). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits in the 60s, suggesting neutral conditions, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals buy momentum. Further confirming neutral momentum, the Bull Bear Power trades around 5, the Awesome Oscillator also signals neutral conditions, and the Ultimate Oscillator (7, 14, 28) resides in the 60s.
The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) supports the buy signal, while the 100-day and 200-day SMAs suggest selling, reflecting a mixed long-term outlook. Both the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 10-day SMA hover in the 140s, aligning with the overall bullish sentiment.
Key support levels are found around 146.45, 146.29, and 145.69, while resistance lies around 149.56, 149.62, and 150.37. A break above 149.60 could signal further upside, while a decline below 146.30 may open the door for a deeper correction.
Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further weakness remains in the pipeline
AUD/USD resumed its decline and slipped back to the 0.6360-0.6350 band, or monthly troughs, on the back of the strong resumption of the bid bias around the Greenback, which was reignited following the US-China trade talks over the weekend.
EUR/USD: A drop to 1.1000 in the offing?
EUR/USD accelerated its monthly retracement on Monday, retreating to multi-week lows in the vicinity of 1.1060 following the generalised recovery in the US Dollar, all in response to the auspicious outcome from the US-China talks in Geneva on Saturday.
Gold: Gains appear limited near $3,250
Gold began the week under pressure, retreating toward the $3,200 mark per troy ounce, where some support appeared to materialise. The decline followed a broader improvement in risk sentiment after encouraging developments emerged from US-China trade talks over the weekend.
Bitcoin ETFs net $867 million as Strategy scoops up additional $1.3 billion worth of BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly crossed $105,450 before declining to $101,400 on Monday as CoinShares' report revealed that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $867 million in net inflows last week.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.