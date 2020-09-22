USD/JPY struggles to hold above 105 as US stocks turn green

- USD/JPY is rising for the second straight day on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index is looking to post its highest daily close since late July.
- Wall Street's main indexes are posting modest gains.
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways near 104.50 area, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American session and advanced to a daily high of 105.07 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on a daily basis at 104.97.
DXY climbs to multi-week highs on Tuesday
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that Existing Home Sales in August rose by 2.4% as expected. Other data revealed that the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved to 21 in September from 18 in August and the Philly Fed Nonmanufacturing Index advanced to 8 from 1.6.
Supported by the upbeat data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) regained traction in the second half of the day and rose to its highest level since late July at 94.08. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.45% on the day at 93.97. Later in the day, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from delivering any comments on the policy outlook during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are gaining between 0.45% and 0.8% on Tuesday to reflect a relatively upbeat market mood, which makes it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI report for Septmber will be featured in the Japanese economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|104.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.78
|Daily SMA50
|106.02
|Daily SMA100
|106.73
|Daily SMA200
|107.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.9
|Previous Daily Low
|104
|Previous Weekly High
|106.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.27
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
