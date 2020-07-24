USD/JPY struggles near 1-month lows, around 106.20 region

- USD/JPY remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- The USD struggled near 22-month lows and did little to assist the pair to register any recovery.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering around one-month lows, near the 106.25-20 region.
The pair added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some strong follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. The downtick marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by a strong pickup in demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
The recent escalation of diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies added to the coronavirus-induced economic uncertainty. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained depressed near 22-month lows amid worries that a resurgence in coronavirus cases could delay the economic recovery. This coupled with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields further undermined the greenback demand.
Apart from this, possibilities of some trading stops being triggered below the 106.65-60 horizontal support aggravated the intraday bearish pressure. Bears might now wait for a sustained break below June monthly swing lows support, around the 106.00 mark, before placing fresh bets.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the flash version of PMI prints for July. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment might assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|106.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.26
|Daily SMA50
|107.47
|Daily SMA100
|107.54
|Daily SMA200
|108.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.23
|Previous Daily Low
|106.71
|Previous Weekly High
|107.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
