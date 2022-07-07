- USD/JPY lacked any firm directional bias and oscillated in a narrow trading band on Thursday.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence, a positive risk tone undermined the JPY and extended support.
- Modest USD pullback held back bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and remained confined in a narrow band around the 136.00 mark through the early European session.
Media reports that the Bank of Japan will raise its view of inflation for 2022 to above 2% prompted some intraday selling around the USD/JPY pair on Thursday. The early downtick was quickly bought into near the 135.55 region after the BoJ reiterated that it is fully committed to the current ultra-lose monetary policy stance.
In contrast, the minutes of the June 14-15 FOMC meeting, released on Wednesday, reaffirmed market bets for more aggressive rate hikes by the US central bank. In fact, policymakers emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it meant slowing an economy and indicated that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the July meeting.
The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlook, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, undermined the safe-haven JPY and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, a modest US dollar pullback from a fresh two-decade high touched on Wednesday held back bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside for the major.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. Market participants now look forward to the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims for a fresh impetus. Traders will further take cues from Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's scheduled speeches.
Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should assist traders to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP - due for release on Friday, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|135.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.21
|Daily SMA50
|131.76
|Daily SMA100
|126.33
|Daily SMA200
|120.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.01
|Previous Daily Low
|134.95
|Previous Weekly High
|137
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0200 on mixed German data
EUR/USD is holding onto the latest advance above 1.0200, despite the mixed German Industrial Production data. The US dollar corrects from over two-decade highs amid an improvement in risk sentiment. All eyes are on the EU forecasts and ECB accounts.
GBP/USD defends 1.1950 amid Brexit, Downing Street drama
GBP/USD is paring back gains to trade around 1.1950, as the US dollar retreats in Europe. UK PM Johnson refrains from stepping down despite political push and a slew of Tory resignations. Brexit and recession concerns continue to linger. Speeches from Fed and BOE officials eyed.
Gold balances above $1,740 as DXY extends downside, US NFP buzz
Gold price (XAU/USD) is auctioning above the crucial support of $1,740.00. The precious metal has attracted bids as the US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered more than half of Wednesday’s gains.
Cardano price targets $0.64 after Charles Hoskinson confirms smart contract compatibility with Vasil hard fork
Founder Charles Hoskinson has slammed critiques and assured the community of Cardano holders that smart contracts on the blockchain will function even after the Vasil hard fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!