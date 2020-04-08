USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction, holds steady below 109.00 mark

- USD/JPY reversed an early dip to mid-108.00s, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
- Investors refrained from placing fresh bets amid worries over the coronavirus pandemic.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday recovery move and is currently placed in the neutral territory, just below the 109.00 round-figure mark.
Investors turned cautious after the New York state – the centre of the US outbreak – and the United Kingdom announced their highest daily death toll on Tuesday, which provided a modest lift to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
The pair extended the previous day's downfall and witnessed some follow-through weakness during the early Asian session on Wednesday, albeit managed to find some support near mid-108.00s amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand.
The pair recovered around 50 pips from daily swing lows but lacked any strong follow-through as traders refrained from placing aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Apart from this, the key focus will remain on the overall coronavirus pandemic situations, which might continue to influence the broader market risk sentiment and play a key role in driving the pair's momentum amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|108.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.43
|Daily SMA50
|108.77
|Daily SMA100
|108.98
|Daily SMA200
|108.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.28
|Previous Daily Low
|108.67
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.92
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances toward 1.24 amid optimism about Johnson
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson is breathing on his own. The market mood is calm amid hopes of turning a corner on coronavirus.
EUR/USD is recovering amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, recovering amid a better market mood. Earlier, the eurozone finance minister failed to agree on a joint economic response to coronavirus =.
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
Dominance charts show a positive spin for Ether to the detriment of Bitcoin. The technical structures also favour the project led by Vitalik Buterin. XRP fights to regain the $0.20 level and position itself in the race to the moon.
WTI pierces $25 amid mixed clues, EIA data eyed
WTI holds onto recovery gains. The US catalysts seem to drive energy prices more than from the Middle East. API data escalated the inventory build, EIA might follow the footprints. Coronavirus crisis weighs on the market sentiment.
Gold remains confined in a range, around $1650 region
Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early North-American session and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1650 zone.