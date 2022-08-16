- USD/JPY gains strong positive traction on Tuesday and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields continue to underpin the USD and act as a tailwind.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence weighs on the JPY, though recession fears could limit deeper losses.
- Investors might also prefer to wait for the release of the key FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair builds on its intraday positive move and climbs to the 134.65-134.70 area, or a four-day high during the early North American session.
The US dollar is prolonging its recovery from over a one-month low touched in the aftermath of the softer US CPI report and gaining traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. The momentum pushes the buck to a fresh monthly peak and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
The recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials suggest that the US central bank would stick to its policy tightening path. This, along with a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, continues to underpin the USD and remain supportive of the USD/JPY pair's strong move up.
Apart from this, a big divergence in the Fed-Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy stance is driving flows away from the Japanese yen and providing an additional lift to spot prices. It is worth recalling that the BoJ has repeatedly said that it would retain its ultra-easy policy settings.
That said, the prevalent cautious market mood - amid growing worries about a global economic downturn - extends some support to the safe-haven JPY. This might turn out to be the only factor that might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets and cap any further gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Traders might also prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday. Investors would look for clues about the possibility of a 75 bps rate hike in September, which would influence the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.48
|Today Daily Change
|1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|133.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.84
|Daily SMA50
|135.35
|Daily SMA100
|131.45
|Daily SMA200
|123.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.6
|Previous Daily Low
|132.56
|Previous Weekly High
|135.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.73
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
