USD/JPY steadies near 105.00, looks to post lowest daily close in three weeks

- USD/JPY lost its traction and fell toward 105.00 on Wednesday.
- Safe-haven flows help JPY gather strength against its rivals.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to close in red.
The USD/JPY pair stayed relatively quiet near 105.50 during the first half of the day but came under renewed bearish pressure during the American session as the souring market mood helped JPY find demand as a safe-haven. As of writing, the pair is down 0.35% on the day at 105.10 and is looking to post its lowest daily close since September 22nd.
Wall Street turns south on Wednesday
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases and fundamental drivers, USD/JPY stayed in a confined range. However, the negative shift in market sentiment following US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's pessimistic comments about the possibility of reaching a deal on coronavirus relief bill ahead of the election weighed on the pair.
Reflecting the risk-off market mood, major equity indexes in the US are down between 0.58% and 1.1% on a daily basis. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield if falling for the fifth straight trading day.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which dropped to a daily low of 93.25, recovered modestly toward 93.40 area and helped USD/JPY find support.
On Thursday, the US economic docket will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey and NY Empire State Manufacturing Index data. Investors will continue to keep a close eye on political developments in the US.
Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|105.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.38
|Daily SMA50
|105.79
|Daily SMA100
|106.46
|Daily SMA200
|107.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.63
|Previous Daily Low
|105.28
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
