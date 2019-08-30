USD/JPY stays in red near 106.20 despite broad USD strength

- Market sentiment turns sour in second half of day.
- US Dollar Index stretches higher toward 99 mark.
- Wall Street's main indexes pare early gains, fall into negative territory.
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the broad USD strength in the second half of the day and is now moving in the negative territory near the 106.20 mark, losing 0.25% on a daily basis.
Market sentiment turns sour
Easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict allowed the risk-appetite to return to markets in the second half of the week and made it difficult for the traditional safe-haven JPY to find demand. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield posted strong recovery gains on Thursday and pushed higher on Friday to reflect the upbeat sentiment and major equity indexes in the US started the day in the positive territory.
However, with stocks erasing their early gains and T-bond yields slumping into the negative territory, the pair came under a renewed selling pressure. Although there were no fresh catalysts behind that shift in the risk perception, the JPY looks to close the day on a strong note.
On the other hand, a sharp fall witnessed in the EUR/USD pair in the last hour seems to be ramping up the demand for the Greenback, limiting the USD/JPY pair's losses for the time being. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is at its highest level since August 1 at 98.82.
Earlier today, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, on a yearly basis stayed unchanged at 1.6% as expected to support the USD.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|106.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.17
|Daily SMA50
|107.31
|Daily SMA100
|108.65
|Daily SMA200
|109.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.68
|Previous Daily Low
|105.83
|Previous Weekly High
|106.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.71
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1000, lowest since 2017
EUR/USD has broken below 1.1000 and trades at the lowest since 2017. US data was mixed with upbeat spending but weak consumer sentiment. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady decline through the early North-American session on Friday and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 106.20-15 region, albeit has still managed to hold above a confluence support.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.
US consumer confidence fades
A week ago markets were sailing towards a positive end to the week, when a tweet from the president prompted a sharp and brutal reversal. Having gapped lower at the start of the week, we have seen steady gains over the past five days...