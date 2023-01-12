The Japanese Yen was one of the worst performing major currencies overall last year. Economists at Scotiabank forecast USD/JPY at 130 by the end of 2023.
Break below 129.50 could open up 121.45
“Our forecast for USD/JPY is consistent with the current Bloomberg consensus estimate for 2023 (130 in Q4) and the trend we expect to unfold reflects the broader outlook we have for the USD against the JPY’s major currency peers. In other words, stability close to current levels through H1, with scope for modest JPY gains developing through H2 as the Fed take its foot off the monetary brakes.”
“The long-term charts highlight 134.80/00 as resistance and 138.00/10 as major resistance above that point.”
“Support is 129.50, with a drop to 127.25 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021/22 rally) or possibly 121.45 (61.8% retracement) below there.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to stabilize above 1.0800
EUR/USD advanced to the 1.0800 area after having fluctuated wildly following the US inflation report, which showed that the headline CPI declined to 6.5% on a yearly basis in December as expected. Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed as markets digest the latest data.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises above 1.2150
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2150. As investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook, the US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold clings to strong daily gains near $1,890
Following the volatile action witnessed in the early American session, Gold price clings to strong daily gains at around $1,890. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays on the back foot near 3.5% after US inflation data, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.