USD/JPY slides farther below 108.00 mark, over 1-week lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new week.
  • Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the JPY and exerted some fresh pressure.
  • Technical selling below 200-DMA contributed to the slide amid a subdued USD demand.

The USD/JPY pair weakened farther below the 108.00 round-figure mark and dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour.

The pair extended last week's retracement slide from the 109.40 region and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Monday – also marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five.

The US dollar remained depressed in the wake of the Fed's announcement last week to provide up to $2.3 trillion of additional loans to support the economy and Friday's softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures.

On the other hand, the safe-haven Japanese yen was being supported by persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and got an additional boost in reaction to the rising confirmed cases in China.

China reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks and fueled fears about the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak. The same was evident from the risk-off mood in the equity markets, which underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven currencies.

This coupled with possibilities of some technical selling on a sustained weakness back below the very important 200-day SMA further seems to have aggravated the bearish pressure amid relatively thin liquidity conditions.

Most Asain and European markets will remain closed on account of Easter Monday. Hence, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to influence the broader market risk sentiment and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.84
Today Daily Change -0.62
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 108.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.86
Daily SMA50 108.75
Daily SMA100 108.98
Daily SMA200 108.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.6
Previous Daily Low 108.33
Previous Weekly High 109.38
Previous Weekly Low 108.21
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018

EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018

The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0940 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling

GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling

GBP/USD gains some strong positive traction and breaks through the 1.2480-85 resistance. The coronavirus-led uncertainty could keep the US dollar better bid. European markets are closed on account of Easter Monday.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off

Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off

Asian session remains mostly illiquid amid off at Australia, New Zealand. A lack of major data / events from China, Japan also contributes to the market’s inactivity. Coronavirus-led risk aversion regains attention as the US tops Italy to be the global hotspot.

Read more

WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line

WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line

WTI recovers from the short-term falling trend line. 50% Fibonacci retracement, the four-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars. Sellers can aim for $20 following the sustained break of the support line.

Oil News

Gold sits near 1-month tops, bulls eyeing a move towards $1700 mark

Gold sits near 1-month tops, bulls eyeing a move towards $1700 mark

Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1690 region. The risk-off mood, the prevalent USD selling bias remained supportive.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures