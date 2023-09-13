USD/JPY sits near weekly high, remains below mid-147.00s ahead of US inflation data

- USD/JPY scales higher for the second straight day and refreshes weekly high on Wednesday.
- The divergence Fed-BoJ policy outlook continues to act as a tailwind and remains supportive.
- The upside remains capped as traders await the US CPI before placing fresh directional bets.
The USD/JPY pair gains some positive traction for the second successive day and climbs to a fresh weekly high during the first half of trading action on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, remain below mid-147.00s through the early European session as traders keenly await the US consumer inflation figures before placing fresh directional bets.
The crucial US CPI report is scheduled for release later during the early North American session and will play a key role in influencing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy outlook. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and help investors determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, growing acceptance that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer assists the USD to attract some buying and acts as a tailwind for the major.
Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and the bets were reaffirmed by the upbeat US macro data released last week, which pointed to a resilient economy. Furthermore, the recent rally in Crude Oil prices has been fueling concerns about the inflation outlook and supports prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed. The outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to underpin the buck.
The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, is weighed down by softer domestic data, showing that annual wholesale inflation, as measured by the Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI), slowed in August for the eighth straight month. The index continued with its downward trend from the peak of 10.6% YoY rate recorded in December and eased to 3.2% during the reported month. The data ensures that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will maintain the status quo until next summer.
This, along with the fact that the immediate market reaction to BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's weekend comments on the negative interest rate policy was short-lived, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Hence, a subsequent move up towards the YTD peak, around the 147.85 area set last Friday, looks like a distinct possibility. Moreover, any corrective pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|147.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.4
|Daily SMA50
|143.64
|Daily SMA100
|141.43
|Daily SMA200
|137.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.24
|Previous Daily Low
|146.44
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 after Eurozone data, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is stabilizing, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Dismal Eurozone Industrial Production data failed to move the Euro.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2500 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2500, having dipped to 1.2440 after the UK GDP contracted at a faster pace in July. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation report
Gold price struggles for a decisive move as investors turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data for August. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as market participants see headline inflation rebounding due to a strong uptick in gasoline prices.
Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK
Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.