USD/JPY sits near monthly tops, bulls await a sustained move beyond 110.00 mark

- USD/JPY continues gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- Sustained USD buying, BoJ’s aggressive stimulus measures remained supportive.
- Weaker equity markets, a fresh leg down in the US bond yields capped further gains.
The USD/JPY pair climbed to fresh monthly tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to extend the momentum beyond the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The pair built on its recent positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday – also marking the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six – amid sustained US dollar buying interest.
The fact that investors have been selling almost everything in the wake of growing worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and tightening liquidity continued boosting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen was weighed down by the Bank of Japan's aggressive stimulus measures on Thursday, announcing a second unscheduled purchase of JPY 300 billion worth of Japanese Government Bonds.
Meanwhile, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, triggered by the ongoing downward spiral in the global equity markets, extended some support to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and kept a lid on any further gains.
The pair quickly retreated around 30-40 pips from daily tops, albeit the downside remained limited. The fact that the pair has already found acceptance above 100-day SMA, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.78
|Today Daily Change
|1.70
|Today Daily Change %
|1.57
|Today daily open
|108.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.71
|Daily SMA50
|108.88
|Daily SMA100
|108.91
|Daily SMA200
|108.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.66
|Previous Daily Low
|106.76
|Previous Weekly High
|108.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.18
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
