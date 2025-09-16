USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus

- The Japanese Yen strengthens for the second consecutive session, driving USD/JPY to a one-week low.
- US Dollar stays under pressure despite upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data.
- Markets fully price in a 25 bps Fed rate cut, with focus on Chair Powell’s tone and updated dot plot on Wednesday.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is extending its advance against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with the USD/JPY pair falling for a second consecutive day. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading around 146.56, down nearly 0.55% on the day and marking its lowest level since September 9.
The decline reflects a broader sell-off in the Greenback, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) slipping over 0.50% to trade near 96.80, its lowest level since July 3. Investors appear to be unwinding long-USD positions ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday, shrugging off stronger-than-expected US data.
Surprisingly, upbeat US macro data failed to arrest the slide. August Retail Sales and Industrial Production both beat expectations, but the Greenback failed to gain traction, suggesting markets are more focused on the Fed’s dovish pivot.
Markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, with investor focus turning to the updated dot plot and Chair Jerome Powell’s forward guidance. In the previous meeting, Powell described the current policy stance as “modestly restrictive” and noted that decisions going forward would be data-dependent, citing the importance of upcoming inflation and labor market reports.
Since then, a string of soft US economic data has reinforced expectations for policy easing. Signs of a cooling labor market and deteriorating consumer sentiment have emerged, even as inflation continues to run above the Fed’s 2% target.
On the Japanese side, the Yen is drawing support from firmer domestic bond yields and positioning ahead of Friday’s Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decision. While the BoJ is widely expected to leave its short-term policy rate unchanged at 0.50%, Governor Kazuo Ueda is likely to strike a cautiously optimistic tone, acknowledging resilient economic conditions while flagging ongoing uncertainties.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.64%
|-0.31%
|-0.44%
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.79%
|EUR
|0.64%
|0.34%
|0.07%
|0.52%
|0.68%
|0.66%
|-0.14%
|GBP
|0.31%
|-0.34%
|-0.20%
|0.19%
|0.35%
|0.33%
|-0.49%
|JPY
|0.44%
|-0.07%
|0.20%
|0.40%
|0.50%
|0.30%
|-0.30%
|CAD
|0.11%
|-0.52%
|-0.19%
|-0.40%
|0.10%
|0.11%
|-0.67%
|AUD
|0.02%
|-0.68%
|-0.35%
|-0.50%
|-0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.82%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.66%
|-0.33%
|-0.30%
|-0.11%
|-0.07%
|-0.77%
|CHF
|0.79%
|0.14%
|0.49%
|0.30%
|0.67%
|0.82%
|0.77%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold clinches record tops past $3,700
Gold prices pick up pace and surpass the key $3,700 per troy ounce to reach a record top on Tuesday. The precious metal’s daily advance comes in response to the weaker Greenback, declining US yields and expectations of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD hits yearly highs near 1.1850
EUR/USD keeps its optimism well in place in the wake of US data releases on turnaround Tuesday, hitting fresh 2025 peaks around the 1.1850 zone. The ongoing increase in spot is a result of further losses in the US Dollar, as investors continue to favour a rate cut by the Fed this week.
GBP/USD climbs to two-month highs, focus on 1.3700
GBP/USD adds to Monday’s optimism and advances to new two-month peaks around 1.3660 on the back of the generalised bearish tone surrounding the US Dollar, while auspicious results from the UK’s labour market report also contribute to the upbeat mood around the quid.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP offer recovery signs as stablecoin inflows surge
Bitcoin recovers above the $115,000 level as steady stablecoin inflows fuel uptrend potential. Ethereum remains unmoved above $4,500 despite growing optimism for a Fed interest rate cut. XRP shows signs of recovery after defending the $3.00 support level.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.