USD/JPY sees minimal gains on geopolitical tensions as Japan’s inflation decelerates

Meanwhile, Fed officials stated that inflation has come down, but it remains high, adding the US central bank would be data dependent to decide its next policy decision.

The Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) ultraloose monetary policy stance remains dovish, suggesting the USD/JPY pair could rally past the 150.00 mark. However, Japanese authorities’ threats of intervening in the markets capped the advance as market participants eye the BoJ's next meeting on October 31.

Aside from this, the Japanese economic docket featured the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) dipped to 2.8% YoY, below August’s 3.1%, though higher than expected. Although it continued to decelerate, fears that inflation could increase further as Oil prices are underpinned by the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A light economic calendar in the United States (US) left traders adrift to geopolitical events and the latest inflation report in Japan. A possible escalation of the Middle East conflict threatens to spread to more regional countries. Leaders from the region would meet in Cairo for a summit.

The USD/JPY hovers at around 149.85 and prints minimal gains of 0.05% due to a risk-off impulse, even though the US 10-year Treasury bond yield falls, as traders expect no further hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.